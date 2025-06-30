Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) stocks opened on a negative note today, June 30 as the stock market opened for trading after weekend holiday. Stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) were trading at INR 2,622.80, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website. As Monday's trading session began, shares of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) fell by INR 23.50 or 0.89 per cent. Notably, stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 3,258 and INR 2,025 on August 1, 2024 and November 22, 2024, respectively. RBL Bank Share Price Today, June 30: RBL Bank Limited Stocks Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today, June 30, 2025

Adani Enterprises shares opened on negative note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

