After Hours: The Weeknd's New Album Has 'Quarantined' Twitterati Listening to It On Loop Mode

The Weeknd Drops New Album (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It's been a tough couple of weeks considering the spread of coronavirus has led to countries being put on lockdown. COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO) and to contain the spread of the virus any further, countries across the globe are asking their citizens to practise 'self-isolation'. Being quarantined can be mentally taxing and artists have been doing their bit to keep up the positivity amid these tough times. While the likes of Chris Martin, John Legend and Charlie Puth have been a part of the 'Together At Home' concert series, Canadian singer, The Weeknd has now dropped his new album, After Hours, to give his fans the much-needed lift during this time. Coldplay’s Chris Martin Interacts With Fans, Performs 'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Trouble' Via Instagram Live Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The Weeknd's bloody cover art-assisted new album After Hours is now available on all streaming services. This is his fourth album and the one that fans have been waiting for since a while. It includes his famed singles "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" which had been released earlier and are already massive hits. After Hours is a massive treat for fans especially during this time when most of them are quarantined at their homes as the album spanning 16 tracks, runs to nearly one hour. Twitterati were quick enough to get the album trending on Twitter and are now posting their reactions to it. Check out how quarantined Twitterati are handling The Weeknd's new album! Madonna’s France Concert Tour Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Scare.

Listening to "Alone Again" in Quarantine Like...

An Hour of After Hours!

me listening to that album start to finish.. wow i love this man🥺 #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/NWgdXqwd2a — T A Y L O R 💛 (@tjay_00) March 20, 2020

Best Thing About 2020:

After Listening to The Weeknd's New Album... What's Corona?

*the whole world panicking about the corona virus* XO ENJOYING #AfterHours 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dFnhlV4l3r — $amra | AFTERHOURS IS OUT NOW (@africanbadgall) March 20, 2020

Falling Asleep to This in Quarantine:

Me falling Asleep while listening to #TheWeeknd #AfterHours and missing my boo while being quarantined. pic.twitter.com/3jIyu5aoNL — Mr. Rage (@brayan_ap24) March 20, 2020

After Hours on Loop in Self-Isolation:

listening to #AfterHours in self isolation until further notice pic.twitter.com/ljlrVEp1zR — Twitter Music (@TwitterMusic) March 20, 2020

After Hours Getting Me Over Pandemic Panic

The fact that #AfterHours made me forget we are literally in a pandemic. Ugh his mind — number 1 faith stan (@insomniacdraws) March 20, 2020

There has also been a lot of talk on Twitter about the album consisting of songs hinting at The Weeknd's relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. Well, you can take your guesses too and do tell us in the comments below.