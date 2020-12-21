After giving a hint about new music, singer Ed Sheeran has now unveiled a track titled Afterglow. Over the weekend, Sheeran hinted that he would have something for his fans soon. On Monday, he shared the new track on Instagram, and wrote: "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. Ed Sheeran Hints at Bringing New Music ‘Very Soon’ Months After Announcing a Break

It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!" "Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's," he added. "Back to dad land for me now, ciao x," he concluded. Ed Sheeran Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife Cherry Seaborn, Reveals Daughter’s Unique Name Ending His Break on Instagram

Ed Sheeran Afterglow

Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child in August. Last year, he had announced that he would be stepping back from performing in order to focus on his family life.

