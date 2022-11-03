Marty Mula is in the perfect position to move his career forward. As he continues to elevate the quality of his work and release more music, there is no doubt that his name will spread like wildfire. British Based artist, Marty Mula is establishing his name as a singer, songwriter. Marty Mula has shown his expertise in hip-hop & rap music due to which he is set to make huge waves in the music industry over the next few years. He is passionate about hip-hop and rap music that he has derived due to his courageous approach in pursuing music.

While creating music for his listeners, Marty Mula lays his focus on mixing different musical sounds together to create a wholesome effect. Moreover, the young hip-hop & rap artist also combines various musical genres and hip-hop genres in a unique sound to yield an exceptionally unique vibe with a timeless feel. Marty Mula keeps his music real & raw to instill a high dose of entertainment into it. It is evident from his willingness to include various musical sounds to explore his musical taste and expand his hip-hop & rap game. It is due to his creative approach towards music due to which he is expected to shine enormously in the music industry.

Talking about his latest release "Tokyo Drip", Marty Mula says, “The song has gone viral with more than 3 million streams on major streaming platforms. His first mixtape “Mula Season” received over 3 million streams which motivated him to drop three more projects. He makes music as a hobby, one of his daily routines is he treats it like a job cause it’s more like something he has to do and not just do it just to do it.

Marty Mula can be reached on his Instagram handle @martymula. He has a plethora of famous and credible sources to back him up. Social media has created several opportunities for people and businesses to build an audience and maximize their followings, and Marty has been doing this just right.

As the music industry continues to develop, it is evident that those who seek to remain at the top will need initiative and diligence. Marty Mula will always be there to lead the charge, regardless of how the music space evolves.