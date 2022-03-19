The rapper who had twice won the award feels lucky on being favourite and chosen again. "I feel fortunate to be chosen twice as the Favourite Rapper at the Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2021. I look forward to creating more songs and entertaining them throughout," he added.
On the other hand, Bharti Singh has won the Best TV actor and quite elated on her win, Bharti said: "I feel fortunate for the wonderful response received by kids. I truly believe laughter is a good medicine and it feels nice to know that I was able to create a happy environment and keep their spirits up during these challenging times." BTS Wins 3 Major Categories at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards! K-Pop ARMYs Are So Proud, Watch Video of Band Members Thanking Fans.
"I feel blessed to be chosen as the Favourite Female TV Actor at the Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2021. Speaking to children and trying to get them to laugh and respond is more difficult than speaking to adults. This is why this award is really special," she concluded. Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards is an Indian version of an American awards show which recognises popular faces from film,television, music and sports.
