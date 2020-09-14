Supermodel Bar Refaeli has been sentenced to nine months of community service by an Israeli court in a tax evasion case. Her mother and agent Zipi Refaeli have been given a 16-month prison term. Refaeli, 35, and her mother had been convicted in July on charges of tax evasion on income worth $10 million. Bar Refaeli Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adi Ezra

The sentences were made official on Sunday by a court here, reports nydailynews.com. According to the website, Bar and Zippi had in June negotiated a plea that required them to pay a $1.5 million fine, plus the taxes they owe.

The model and her mother were photographed at the courthouse wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Accompanying them were Bar's father, Rafi, and their lawyers.

