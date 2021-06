Bhuvan Bam took to his Instagram account to share the devastating news. He penned an emotional note along with a picture of his parents. He expressed how he feels clueless without them.

Check Out His Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2021 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).