Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to lend his voice as narrator in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur. The film, which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead, draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-Sino war. ‘120 Bahadur’: Director Razneesh Ghai on Farhan Akhtar’s War Epic, Filming at 14,000 Feet and a 35-Minute Battle Finale (Watch Teaser)

Big B Announces Narration Role for ‘120 Bahadur’

The revelation of Big B lending his voice to the film was made during the latest episode of the quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode features Farhan and his father, the legendary screenwriter, Javed Akhtar. The two also celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday on the sets of the show. In the promo, Javed and Farhan are seen joining Amitabh Bachchan on the KBC hot seat, reminiscing about their long association and sharing memorable anecdotes. During the episode, Big B asked Farhan Akhtar about 120 Bahadur.

Farhan Akhtar Requests Amitabh Bachchan To Narrate His Film

Farhan then spoke about the Battle of Rezang La and the brave soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese forces. Later, Farhan requests Amitabh Bachchan for a favour, to narrate the opening sequence of their film. He said, “Our film begins with a narrator’s voice that explains what exactly happened during Rezang La. If you could please be the narrator for our opening, it would be an honour”. The episode is expected to be a fitting celebration of the megastar’s unparalleled legacy, bringing together nostalgia, emotion, and cinematic magic. 120 Bahadur has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, and draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan essays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film. The brave Major along with his soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment stood shoulder to shoulder against overwhelming enemy forces. ‘120 Bahadur’: Who Was Major Shaitan Singh Bhati? The Param Vir Chakra Hero Farhan Akhtar Brings to Life in Razneesh Ghai’s Upcoming War Epic.

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

About '120 Bahadur'

The 1962 war happened because of the undefined boundaries along Aksai Chin near Ladakh in north India, and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. China’s construction of a road through Aksai Chin, which India claimed as its territory, heightened tensions. Diplomatic negotiations failed, and in October 1962, Chinese forces launched a two-pronged offensive across both fronts. India majorly lost the war due to Jawaharlal Nehru’s apprehension to use the airforce, and the lack of military infrastructure in the border areas. The USSR, one of India’s closest allies didn’t come to India’s help because it was itself involved in the Cuban missile crisis. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, and Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios, the film is set to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

