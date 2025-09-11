The director of the upcoming war film 120 Bahadur, Razneesh Razy Ghai has broken down the logistics of the film, and what it took from the team to bring the film to life. Set against the unforgiving Himalayan winter, the film captures the grit, sacrifice, and extraordinary bravery of the soldiers who stood their ground against impossible odds. ‘120 Bahadur’: Who Was Major Shaitan Singh Bhati? The Param Vir Chakra Hero Farhan Akhtar Brings to Life in Razneesh Ghai’s Upcoming War Epic.

Director Razneesh Razy Ghai Opens Up on Filming ‘120 Bahadur’

Talking about the film, the director said, “The scale is absolutely humongous. Imagine shooting at 14,000 feet above sea level with a crew of 600 people, operating massive equipment, cranes, lighting trucks, weapons, and hundreds of extras, in those extreme conditions. At times, we were filming at minus 8 degrees at night. It was outstanding, though everyone was freezing; the amount of work that got done was incredible”. He also spoke about the meticulous preparation and effort that went into recreating this unforgettable chapter of history. He further mentioned that 120 Indian soldiers fighting 3,000 Chinese soldiers in the Himalayas demanded the scale from the film.

Razneesh Ghai Promises a 35 Minute Realistic Battle Finale

He shared, “Standing in Ladakh itself makes you feel so small, and no camera lens can truly capture what the naked eye sees”. The film is inspired by true events, and recounts the heroic story of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, marking one of the most valiant last stands in history. “The action, the explosions, the hand-to-hand combat, the battle sequences, they all unfold on a massive canvas. We’ve shot a finale that runs almost 35 minutes long. I don’t think anyone has ever attempted something like this in India. And importantly, our battle is realistic. Super realistic. I don’t want to make movies that defy gravity. I want people to believe this battle actually happened to feel like they are right there, inside the war. We even brought in snow specialists from England, people who had worked on Game of Thrones, to create authentic snowstorms. The real battle took place at 17,000 feet, in minus 24 degrees, amidst blizzards, so authenticity was key”, the director added. ‘120 Bahadur’ Teaser: Farhan Akhtar Brings Major Shaitan Singh Bhati’s Heroic Tale Alive in Razneesh Ghai’s Upcoming War Drama (Watch Video)

Watch ‘120 Bahadur’ Teaser:

Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama ‘120 Bahadur’

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, and Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios. It stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

