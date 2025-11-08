As movie buffs wait for the release of the forthcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, actress Raashii Khanna treated the netizens with a stirring behind-the-scenes glimpse from the movie, capturing the emotional depth of her character, Shugan Shaitan Singh, the wife of Major Shaitan Singh (played by Farhan Akhtar). Rohit Sharma Hails '120 Bahadur' Trailer: Farhan Akhtar’s War Epic Wins Hearts With Power and Emotion.

Beautifully expressing the plight of the women who live in silence, Raashii wrote on her IG, “She didn’t go to the battlefield, but she lived the war every day. Meet Shugan Shaitan Singh. (Red heart emoji) This one is for the women who love in silence, who hold the home while the nation calls, and who carry pride and pain in the same breath (sic).”

View Raashii Khanna's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

However, this is not the first time she has spoken about her character. During the music launch of the film as well, Raashii shed light on the demands of her role in 120 Bahadur.

Speaking about the unspoken strength of an army wife, she shared, "I think I am very fortunate that I got to be a part of 120 Bahadur. To be in the role of an army wife in itself is a challenge. And it wasn't easy for me because of the way the scenes were written, the depth with which they were written, and every time I was in a scene, I got very emotional."

"The film tested me as an actor, and I think I love being part of films that do that. Coming back to playing an army wife, I won't be able to put it into words. I think you will have to watch the film. You will understand what her feelings are mostly through her eyes. There's an undercurrent of loss throughout, and that is because, like every army wife, she too makes a compromise with the truth that her loved one might not come back. And that's a very heavy feeling to live with. So I have tried to do my best with it. And I hope you all like it," Raashii added. 'Thank You So Much': Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani Express Gratitude To Yash for Launching '120 Bahadur' Trailer.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, 120 Bahadur narrates the heroic tale of the 120 soldiers who fought valiantly at the Rezang La frontier, a battle that became a timeless symbol of courage and sacrifice.

