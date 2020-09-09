Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently expressed gratitude towards the people who contributed in making and building up his NGO 'Paani Foundation.' It was set up by the core team of TV show Satyamev Jayate in order to tackle the drought issue in rural Maharashtra. Ministry of Jal Shakti posted a tweet celebrating Paani Foundation, to which the star responded with a gratitude note. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Will Start Shooting in Mumbai With Extra Safety Measures for Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the tweet, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said, "Today we celebrate Paani Foundation, founded by renowned actor Sh. Amir Khan and his wife Smt. Kiran Rao. This NGO has been transforming regions of Maharashtra from drought to prosperity. 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' was an applauding initiative by the NGO.#CelebratingNGO."

The Dangal actor posted a note in which he thanked the ministry on behalf of his wife Kiran and members of Paani Foundation. He also added that this would not be possible without the support of their donors, and every Maharashtrain who contributed to this effort.

Aamir Khan's Tweet:

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha, a remake of Hollywood movie Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him.

