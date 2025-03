In a battle of Bollywood giants, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are facing off to claim the title of the real Sikandar. As both stars have made significant marks in their careers with iconic roles, the question of who truly deserves the title of Sikandar has even left filmmaker AR Murugadoss in a tough position. On Tuesday, Salman shared a video of him with Aamir and Murugadoss on his Instagram handle, writing, "Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini #AamirKhan #SajidNadiadwalas #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss." ‘Sikandar’: Trailer of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Hits 81 Million Views in 24 Hours.

In the video, the trio can be seen seated, engaged in an intriguing conversation. The clip opens with Aamir asking AR Murugadoss, "Between me and Salman, who is the real Sikandar?" The filmmaker is seen with a serious expression on his face.

Interestingly, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan share a great rapport. They had previously worked together in the iconic film Andaz Apna Apna. The two superstars often show mutual support for each other's films, and this camaraderie is evident as part of Salman's upcoming film Sikandar promotions. Not to forget, the Wanted actor even made an appearance at the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film, showing his support for the young actor.

Salman Khan vs Aamir Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy promoting his next project, Sikandar, which marks his first on-screen pairing with Rashmika Mandanna. On March 23, the makers dropped its highly awaited trailer, packed with action and suspense. In the trailer, the Dabangg actor takes on the titular role of Sikandar, a man driven by a strong sense of purpose. ‘Sikandar’ Advance Bookings Open on March 25: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Gears Up for Grand Eid Release.

Speaking at the trailer launch, the actor spoke about the age gap between superstars and younger actresses, sharing his thoughts on the evolving dynamics in the film industry. In his trademark style, Salman stated, "I have a 31-year age difference between me and the heroine. The heroine doesn't have this problem. The heroine's father doesn't have this problem." He then turned towards Rashmika and asked her, "You don't have this problem, right?"

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).