Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has moved to a new house. The star kid feels it is now time to "let the adulting begin". Ira took to Instagram to share photos of her new home. In the photographs, Ira wears a sleeping suit and she can be seen sitting at a wooden study table with a bookshelf next to her. A poster of anime character Goku adorns the wall in front of her. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Cuddly Pics With Her ‘Buddy for the Day’ and It’s Cute!

"Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse," she captioned on Instagram. Ira Khan Dons a Self-Draped Saree on the Auspicious Occasion of Eid (View Pic)

Check Out Ira Khan's Instagram Post Below

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has recently announced on social media that some of his staff have tested COVID-19 positive. The actor, his mother and other family members were also tested but they have been found negative.

