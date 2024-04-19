Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has completed filming for his upcoming second film, which is yet to be titled, following an intensive 58-day shoot. Eid 2024: Aamir Khan Along With His Sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, Delights Fans With Sweet Distribution and Greetings! (Watch Video).

A source close to Junaid shared, "Despite the demanding schedule, Junaid continues to showcase his versatility as he wraps up a 58-day shoot for his second exciting project."

The movie was also filmed in Sapporo, Japan. In February, actress Sai Pallavi was spotted with Junaid on the movie set. Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Feels Shy Being Clicked by Paparazzi While Sporting Unusual Makeup (Watch Video).

Junaid is set to make his film debut with Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

