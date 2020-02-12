Aanand L Rai Reveals About Akshay Kumar’s Role In Atrangi Re!

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aanand L Rai’s last directorial project was Zero (starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif) and it tanked at the box office. The filmmaker’s upcoming project is Atrangi Re for which he has roped in Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead. While speculations were rife that even this film is a love triangle, the filmmaker clarified saying, “The title means ‘funnily weird’. So, I needed a cast that’d raise questions. All my characters are ‘funnily weird’ and it’s their emotional journey,” reports Mirror. There have been rumors that Akshay Kumar is playing a cameo in Atrangi Re. So it that true? Read further to know what Aanand L Rai has said about it. Confirmed! Atrangi Re to Star Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar had earlier told BT, “When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.” When Aanand L Rai was asked if Akshay has a cameo in Atrangi Re, he responded saying, “It’s not a cameo, but a very special character that is important to the narrative,” reports Mirror. It's Sara Ali Khan v/s Ananya Panday! Atrangi Re to Clash with Shakun Batra's Next on Valentine's Day 2021.

Atrangi Re Cast

Talking about the shooting schedule, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush would start shooting for Atrangi Re in March and it will take place at Bihar and Madurai, whereas Akshay Kumar would join the team in April. Atrangi Re is scheduled to be released next year on Valentine’s Day!