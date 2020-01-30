It's Sara Ali Khan v/s Ananya Panday! Atrangi Re to Clash with Shakun Batra's Next on Valentine's Day 2021

Sara Ali Khan v/s Ananya Panday on Valentine's Day 2021 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While 2020 has just begun, we already have movies clashing in for 2021. Though it's too early to discuss, we already have two films clashing in on Valentine's Day 2021. This would be Sara's second V-day release after Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan this year. If Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele will start the next year with a bang, Sara 's Atrangi Re and Ananya's collaboration with Shakun Batra in February will keep the momentum going.

Aanand L Rai's next directorial after Zero is Atrangi Re that has a powerful star cast of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is producer Bhushan Kumar's next official Valentine's Day release. However, it won't be a solo outing as Karan Johar's production is all set to clash with Rai's next. The movie directed by Shakun Batra has Deepika Padukone sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Interestingly, both the movies come across as love stories with a twist.

Check Out the Announcement

He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/gT97Jb0X1G — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 19, 2019

Speaking about his new project, Shakun in his earlier interaction said, "I have had a wonderful journey with Karan and his production house for almost a decade now, and I can’t wait to get back into the director’s chair for my next. It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.” Meanwhile, Akshay is excited to share the screen space with Dhanush and Sara. “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it," he said when asked to spill beans about his role in the new project.