It is always fun to go back to the memories and raw anecdotes of a movie. Especially, if they are coming out of the horse's mouth, nothing wonderful than that. Abhay Deol's fans are witnessing this through his Instagram posts. He has been reminiscing his movies while revealing some unknown details of them through his posts. The latest one is about Anurag Kashyap directed Dev.D, also starring Mahi Gill and Kalki Koechlin. Abhay Deol Narrates the Hypocrisy of Indian Film Awards, Reveals the Bias Farhan Akhtar and He Faced During Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (View Post).

He shared an amazing poster of the movie along with a lengthy caption. Interestingly, this caption is about Abhay's version of Dev.D. He narrated how he wanted the movie in his own imagination. He also revealed that they went ahead with Anurag's vision as his own seemed to 'dark' at that moment.

In his caption, "I spent a year narrating the idea to several people before I got Anurag on board to direct it. I remember people’s reaction upon hearing my narration, it was always, “it’s too much of an art-film”. Lucky for me Anurag got it. I had read the book and I could see that the character was a chauvinist, a misogynist, entitled, and arrogant. Yet he had been romanticized for decades! The women on the other hand were strong and had integrity, but there was still that expectation for them to love their man no matter what. I wanted to change that, " he writes.

While concluding, he writes, "Anurag felt a happy ending would make the film more accepted by the audience, and his twist was to have Dev & Chanda fall in love. My vision was too dark! I went with the flow, and even brought my buddies @twilightplayers to feature in it. The rest is history." Read the entire post below.

Abhay Deol's Post:

In his earlier post, he spoke about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He also shed light on how he and Farhan were considered as the 'supporting actors' while Hrithik as 'lead actor' during award ceremonies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).