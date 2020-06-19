Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is someone from the industry who has always nailed it in the acting department. His performance in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as Kabir was a turning point in his career as he was praised by both audience and critics. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, ZNMD released in the year 2011 and also starred Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in the same. Right from the trio's friendship to the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the flick was a refreshing treat. However, looks like Abhay Deol is upset as his latest post highlighting the biasedness of award shows is a must-read. Abhay Deol Birthday Special: 5 Facts About This Dishy Actor You Are Not Aware Of.

Deol started his post by writing he needs chant the title of the film ZNMD everyday. Further, he narrated how he and Farhan were demoted by the awards show from main leads and were nominated as “supporting actors” for ZNMD. However, Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. He ended the rant by saying 'he of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.' What Are The Odds? Teaser: Abhay Deol's Film Looks Quirky and Fresh (Watch Video).

Check Out Abhay Deol's Post Below:

Everytime this man speaks it makes so much sense and this time too his words might be painful for the industry wallahs, but it's an eye-opener for many. Indeed, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to a new kind of energy which ain't wrong. Coming back to Deol's post, we can feel him and how. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).