Somy Ali was one of the promising actresses back in the 90s and was also rumoured to be Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend. In a recent interview with Peepingmoon, she was however heard apologising to all her co-actors from the past including Salman, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Mithun Chakraborty. She revealed that she is baffled how she managed to do 10 movies. She also mentioned how Shetty had once yelled at her to ask her to go for rehearsals which she used to skip. Actress Somy Ali Reveals She Was a Witness of Domestic Violence at Home

Somy revealed, "I myself am shocked at how I did 10 films. From Salman to Sanjay, to Saif to Chunky, to Govinda, to Mithun da, late Om Puri Ji, I send them my heartiest apologies for dealing with me as an actor and especially Mithun da with whom I did four films; he was so patient with me. Sunil, I am so sorry, I was the worst dancer." This is really sweet of her to apologise to them for her behaviour. You need a lot of courage for that.

In the same interview, Somy Ali also spoke about the sexual assault she had to go through at various stages of her life and what happened after that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).