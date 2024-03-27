Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious OTT series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" will premiere on streaming service Netflix on May 1.

The release date of the much-anticipated show was announced at a drone light show event held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai.

A sneak-peek into the world of "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" was unveiled in the sky through a drones formation.

The event was attended by the show's star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India.

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of ‘Heeramandi', a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

The series is based on the concept by Moin Beg.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" is created and directed by Bhansali. He also serves as a producer on the show.

