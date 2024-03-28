Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have confirmed that they are engaged! The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the lovebirds wherein the two could be seen flaunting their engagement rocks. "He Said Yes," reads the caption of the post. Earlier, as per reports, it was said that Aditi and Siddharth got married on March 27 at a temple in Telangana. However, now we know it was not shaadi, but engagement. Congratulations to the two. Amid Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Wedding Rumours, Newly Married Actress Gives Heeramandi Event a Miss.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Confirm Engagement

