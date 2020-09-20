Anurag Kashyap had quite a Saturday night after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a Telugu actress. The victim here claimed that the director forced himself on her and that she wanted to speak earlier but was advised against it. Though Kashyap is unperturbed with all her allegations and has tweeted the same in his multiple tweets, he has managed to receive support from few of his female colleagues like Taapsee Pannu and Surveen Chawla.

While Taapsee Pannu earlier extended her support to the filmmaker by calling him the biggest feminist, Hate Story 2 actress, Surveen Chawla has now come forward to stand by his side. The actress took to her Twitter account to pen a poem in his support while also taking a dig at the Telugu actress by tagging all her claims as bizarre. "Let them creep Let them crawl U my friend As always stand tall These false flag bearers of feminism.... Opportunism??? They dont honour men like u, For their lack of knowledge in knowing know who u really are, And claims they make,that are just so bizarre!" she tweeted to voice her support for the director. Anurag Kashyap Accused of Sexual Assault by Telugu Actress, Twitterati Trend #ArrestAnuragKashyap.

Check Out her Tweet

Let them creep Let them crawl U my friend As always stand tall These false flag bearers of feminism.... Opportunism??? They dont honour men like u, For their lack of knowledge in knowing know who u really are, And claims they make,that are just so bizarre!@anuragkashyap72 — Surveen (@SurveenChawla) September 20, 2020

The Telugu actress had alleged that Kashyap behaved inappropriately with her when they had met at his residence. While she has no proof of the incident, the only reason she chose to speak out is to make other girls cautious. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anand Kumar has claimed that the same actress had earlier targeted cricketer Irfan Pathan with similar allegations but had deleted her Instagram post soon after.

