Ahead of Earth Day 2020, Sara Ali Khan Shares the Perfect Collage of her Holiday Pictures to Celebrate the Ocassion

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Earth Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As the world and environment protectors gear up to celebrate Earth Day, an annual event, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan too decided to extend her support for the noble cause this year. The day is annually celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection and going by the current global scenario, it certainly justifies as the need of the hour. The Kedarnath actress took to her Instagram account to share throwback pictures from her holiday album to celebrate the occasion. Earth Day 2020: From Decrease in Pollution to Birds - Animals Frequenting Cities, 4 Instances That Prove the Planet is Healing During Coronavirus Lockdown.

"Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May ❄️⛄️🌳🐯 🐅On the beach, where the hair can sway In the mountains, on my sleigh In the desert, the camel leads the way But for now at home we must stay And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday," she captioned while sharing her pictures from the exotic locales in different habitats. The actress is doing her bit to raise some awareness and it's time we start honouring these selfless efforts. How To Celebrate Earth Day 2020 At Home: From Making Upcycled Craft to Virtual Field Trips, Here's How You Can Do Your Bit For The Planet.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's Post

Speaking about Earth Day, it was celebrated for the first time in 1970 and since then, it has been an annual tradition. And the year of 2020 is extra special since it marks the 50-year celebration of this special initiative. It aims to mobilize a billion people worldwide for transformative action for our planet.