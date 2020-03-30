Ajay Devgn Issues Clarification on Kajol and Nysa's Health: 'Rumour Around Their Health Is Unfounded, Untrue and Baseless'

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Nysa (Photo Credits: Facebook)

In this time of a global health disaster, it is of utmost importance that we do not peddle rumours. Ajay Devgn and Kajol and their daughter Nysa seemed to have fallen victim to rumour mongering it seems. Which is why the Shivaay actor had to take it to social media and clarify that all is fine. As per several online reports, Nysa and Kajol paid a visit to the doctor on the night of March 29. One website even claims that Nysa was running a fever. Fans have been asking the actors about an update on the health. Ajay replied that his wife and daughter are absolutely fine. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Daughter Nysa Looks Like A Breath of Fresh Air In This Golden Ruffled Lehenga (View Pics).

"Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless," Ajay wrote.

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Here:

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

Check Out Some of The Reactions From The Fans Here:

OMG these ppl are heartless💔 — Berry 🇸🇦 (@berryaltoot) March 30, 2020

On the work front, Kajol and Ajay were last seen together in the period film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie turned out to be a box-office success. Recently, Kajol was also seen in a short film, Devi, that highlighted the concerns over sexual violence in the country. She will be next seen in the Netflix original film, Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane.

Ajay will be next seen in theatrical films like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sooryavanshi, and Kaithi remake. Looking at the current condition of the world, chances are high that we'd get to watch Kajol's film before Ajay's next.