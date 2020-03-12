Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Daughter Nysa Looks Like A Breath of Fresh Air In This Golden Ruffled Lehenga (View Pics)

Nysa Devgn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we still do not know of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's plans of introducing their daughter Nysa Devgn into the Bollywood fold, one thing we know for sure is that Nysa Devgn is already a diva in her own right and also, what we feel, all set for Bollywood. In a latest click that momma dearest Kajol uploaded on her Instagram, Nysa Devgn looks a million bucks in her traditional outfit and that million-dollar smile is only an add on to Nysa's beauty. Kajol Asks Media to Give Nysa Devgn a Break and Some Space.

All decked up for what we assume is a family event, Nysa was dressed in a soft yellow ruffled lehenga, whose blouse was full of embellished work. Nysa Devgan Spotted at Tanhaji Special Screening; Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Daughter Is All Smiles for the Shutterbugs (View Pics).

Check Out Her Picture Below:

Nysa kept her make up neutral with some basic kajal and eyeliner and her accessories were also minimal with only long chunky golden earrings completing her look. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding Venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why.

Nysa has frequently made it to the news for either her adorable family posts or for trolls targeting her time and again. However, looks like Kajol and Ajay have successfully taught Nysa to only focus on the positives in life. Well, we definitely love Nysa's refreshingly happy look and can't stop staring at the lady.