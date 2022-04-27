Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Runway 34', publicly replied to Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's opinion on Hindi not being the national language of India, on Wednesday. The, 'Singham' actor took to his Twitter and tagged Sudeep as he tweeted, "Brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana." Kichcha Sudeep Wonders How Ajay Devgn Would React If He Responded in Kannada After They Sort Out Their Misunderstanding Over ‘Hindi’ Language Row.
Sudeep had earlier made a comment at the film launch of 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever'. When probed about a Kannada film becoming a pan-Indian hit, Sudeep told media, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere." Ajay Devgn Claims Hindi Is India’s Mother Tongue and National Language in Response to Kichcha Sudeep’s Comments.
Check Out The Tweets Below:
Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022
Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022
Incidentally, Ajay was recently seen in a cameo appearance in superstar director S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR' along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film, which was a pan-India release, was dubbed in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2022 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).