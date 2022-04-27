It was a while back when Ajay Devgn slammed Kichcha Sudeep for saying 'Hindi is no more a national language' in India. This particular tweet by Devgn took the internet by storm. After the chaos, the South star clarified and mentioned how his comments were taken in a wrong way. With this, the two actors finally sorted out their misunderstanding on the micro-blogging site. However, it is Kichcha's last tweet for Ajay that's pure gold. Scroll below to read. Ajay Devgn Claims Hindi Is India’s Mother Tongue and National Language in Response to Kichcha Sudeep’s Comments.

Kiccha Sudeep to Ajay Devgn:

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Ajay Devgn to Kiccha Sudeep:

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

The Best One For Last:

And sir @ajaydevgn ,, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir. 🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

