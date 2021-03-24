Actor Ajay Devgn shared a cryptic video message on Wednesday, and fans are speculating if it refers to a possible debut on OTT. Looking dapper in yellow T-shirt in a picture that he posted, the actor asked his fans not to call him Ajay anymore but to address him as Sudarshan. The Big Bull Teaser: Ajay Devgn Introduces the ‘Mother of All Scams’, Trailer Out on March 19 (Watch Video).

"Aapse kitni baar bola hai, Ajay kisko bula rahe ho. Mera naam Sudarshan hai. Sudarshan (how many times do I have to tell you. Who is Ajay? My name is Sudarshan)!" he says in the video. It is his caption for the video that triggered off speculation if he is headed for OTT. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Gets Postponed to 2021?

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

"Dua mein yaad rakhna, naam hai Sudarshan. #EntertainmentKaAllRounder @disneyplushotstarvip," Ajay captioned the video. Meanwhile, Ajay's production The Big Bull is all set for an OTT release. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to loosely account stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. Ajay's upcoming line-up of films as an actor includes Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and MayDay, which he has also directed.

