The Big Bull is an upcoming biographical crime film directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit. The storyline is a retelling of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life involving his financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. It stars Abhishek Bachchan as Mehta, Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'cruz in supporting roles. Earlier, the release got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film will not be released theatrically and will stream worldwide on Disney+ Hotstar from April 8.

