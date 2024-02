Akshay Kumar on Saturday unveiled the motion poster of a soul-stirring music video titled "Shambhu", sung by the actor himself, which showcases the superstar’s transformation into a devoted Shiv Bhakt, radiating reverence for Lord Shiva. Dressed in traditional attire, Akshay embraces the essence of a Shiv Bhakt in this unseen avatar with a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and a portrayal reflecting deep devotion. Akshay Kumar Falls Victim to Deepfake Videos, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Actor Plans Legal Action.

The motion poster captures the divine aura with long locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul in hand. Sharing the motion poster on the social media, Akshay captioned it: “Jai Mahakal… ‘Shambhu’ song video releasing on 5th February, 2024.”

Shambhu Song Motion Poster

जय महाकाल 🙏🏻 "SHAMBHU" song video releasing on 5th February, 2024. #Shambhu pic.twitter.com/3eGZo70tiV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2024

"Shambhu" promises a melodious journey into spirituality, guided by Akshay's devotional avatar. It is sung by Akshay Kumar, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose. The lyrics, penned by Abhinav Shekhar, complement the music composed by Vikram Montrose. Earlier, Akshay crooned "Bachchan Pandey Ka Tashan" for the movie Tashan, and "Mujh Mein Tu Hi Basa" (Film Version) from the film Special 26. "Shambhu" is set to release on the Times Music YouTube Channel on February 5.

