The Hera Pheri franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal is one of the best comedy capers ever made. Speculations about the third part of the film have been going on for quite some time where the actors have tried to drop about the film but have never given a concrete answer if the film is happening or not. The fans have been waiting with bated breath to get any kind of update about the film, so when Akshay posted a picture on social media today, they did not refrain from asking about it. Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Film to Go on Floors by December.

Akshay posted a picture on Twitter where he is seen in a casual avatar. He is carrying a yellow bag in his hand and walking with swag as he got clicked for the photo. While Akshay was looking handsome as usual in the picture, it was the caption that wrote with the post that sparked the conversation about Hera Pheri 3. He wrote, "When you know the ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’," which is an iconic line from the film.

Fans dropped numerous message asking him to make Hera Pheri 3 happen. One user wrote, "Please sir hera-pheri 3 ka koi update dijiye , aakhir kab tak aise khara hokar intjar karu. (Please sir give an update on Hera Pheri 3, till how long will I stand and wait like this.)" One user went on to say that his fans are in no mood to see him in serious roles anymore and he should do a comedy film like Hera Pheri now.

Please sir hera-pheri 3 ka koi update dijiye , aakhir kab tak aise khara hokar intjar karu😔😫😁 pic.twitter.com/MYlQv1HqX5 — 🅰️ĶĶ!Ŕ@nt《2•○》🎭 (@akkirant) January 11, 2021

Hera feri 3 ....Make it Sir. We now want to see you again in comedy role.. No more any serious action movies now.. Akshay, Sunil sheety and @SirPareshRawal the best trio... Eagerly waiting... 💞💗👍 — Kanishka Rao ♥ ~ (@Nonitroublmaker) January 11, 2021

Eagerly waiting for this Movie@ Hera Feri Ance Again...Your presence in this HP3 series will make it perfect... — RITESH CHAUDHARI (@TheCHAUDHARI) January 11, 2021

Is it any hint about Hera Pheri 3 Or just a random caption tweet — Anuj 😎🇮🇳SRKian🇮🇳😎 (@anujrocks44) January 11, 2021

Akshay Sir Ek Comedy Movie Chahiye ??🤩 pic.twitter.com/bTotNKn9FO — 🕷A̸яʏα Ƙнιℓα∂ι (@AryaPokiri) January 11, 2021

💯Sure this tweet is directly related to Heraperi 3 ✌ — Anay_khiladi💀☠💀 (@VictoryHunter07) January 11, 2021

Earlier, Akshay had shared an update on the film and said, "We are working to get it started.” Reports also suggested that the actors will play characters closer to their age, which has been facilitated in the script with a time-leap. It takes off from where Phir Hera Pheri ended but fast-forwards into the present. The trio is desperate again but in a completely different scenario. Is Hera Pheri 3 Happening? Suniel Shetty Shares the Latest Update and It isn't Good News!

Contrary to Akshay's update, Suniel had also told Mumbai Mirror, "Everything is on hold for now. The film's team intends to make Hera Pheri 3, but some differences need to be ironed out. The film is a big hit on television as well as in the meme world and we are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film." Priyadarshan had also said that he will only focus on Hera Pheri 3 after he is finished with his other projects. He added that nothing is concrete as yet.

