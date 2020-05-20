Alaya Furniturewalla Takes Up Viral TikTok Challenge ‘Never Have I Ever’ and the Outcome Will Make You ROFL (Watch Video)

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are the one who is not following Jawaani Jaaneman fame, Alaya F on her Instagram, then we suggest you follow her ASAP. As the 22-year-old actress often posts videos and photos on IG featuring herself and they are simply amazing. Especially her TikTok videos will literally make you ROFL. Adding one more hilarious video to her Instagram wall, Alaya this time took the 'Never Have I Ever' challenge and must say you cannot miss this one. In the clip, the actress can be seen revealing her maddening side. From confessing to doing hair and makeup without going anywhere, talking to the toys, fighting with the family to getting drunk, the babe let her fans know some inside secrets. Alaya F Tags Mom Pooja Bedi A ‘Drama Queen’ in 'Who Is Likely To’ Viral Challenge And Brother Omar Also Echoes The Same Feeling (Watch Video).

In the video, Alaya can be seen in a red tee which she paired it with shorts. The most interesting part about this challenge is that it reveals a lot about a celeb in quite a fun way. As we all know it's not a usual thing to see a star spilling secrets and this viral challenge on TikTok does the same in a game way. Just in case, you wanna know more about Alaya, this never Have I Ever' video will surely help you see the other side of her. Also, this is not the first time the actress has taken up a viral challenge as earlier she had performed 'Who Is Likely To' with her mom and brother. COVID-19 Lockdown: Alaya F Is Missing Her Kathak Classes, Shares a Throwback Video Performing the Classical Dance.

Check Out Alaya F's TikTok Video Below:

View this post on Instagram #NeverHaveIEver 😅 TikTok- AlayaF A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on May 19, 2020 at 5:23am PDT

All we can say is that, keep such entertaining posts coming Miss Alaya. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Alaya had admitted on feeling the pressure to be relevant on social media amid lockdown. "I sometimes feel the pressure to keep putting up posts in order to be out there and stay relevant. Instagram affects me because it reminds me that I need to make sure that people remember my face," she had said. Stay tuned!