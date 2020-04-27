Alaya F Tags Mom Pooja Bedi A ‘Drama Queen’ in 'Who Is Likely To’ Viral Challenge And Brother Omar Also Echoes The Same Feeling (Watch Video)

Alaya F, Pooja Bedi, Omar (Photo Credits: Insta)

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in India is multiplying with each passing day and looking at this current scenario, seems like the lockdown might get extended further. Having said that, our Bollywood celebs who are self-quarantining are keeping themselves entertained by going live on Instagram or by taking up some viral TikTok challenge. Talking on the same lines, we bumped into a video of Jawaani Jaaneman actress, Alaya F who was seen taking the 'Who's Most Likely To Challenge' along with her mommy Pooja Bedi and brother Omar Furniturewalla. And well, the trio has revealed a lot of secrets. Alaya F Is a Hot and Happening Monochrome Delight in This Throwback Picture!

In the shared video, Alaya, Omar and Pooja tackled some fun questions like who among them is to have more than 5 kids, who will cry during a sad film, who can kill someone and much more. However, the highlight of the challenge was when both sister-brother, Alaya F and Omar Furniturewalla agreed to one question and it was that Pooja Bedi is the ultimate 'Drama Queen'. And well, going by Bedi's expression we do feel she also agrees to the same. Super hilarious! COVID-19 Lockdown: Alaya F Is Missing Her Kathak Classes, Shares a Throwback Video Performing the Classical Dance.

Check Out The Video Shared By Alaya F Below:

Bollywood newbie Alaya F is enjoying her lockdown time and has been sharing updates on social media almost everyday. From proving she is an artist to let her fans know she is an amazing cook by preparing delicious pancakes, the girl is LIT. FYI, Alaya F's first movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu was much appreciated by the audience and also garnered praises for her. Stay tuned!