Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his work in Mirzapur, Fukrey and Death on the Nile, is over the moon after Tim Cook -- the Apple Inc head honcho -- lavished praise on his sci-fi short film 'The Astronaut and His Parrot' directed by Arati Kadav. Tim was recently in Mumbai for the launch of their brand store. During his visit, Tim interacted with members of the Hindi film fraternity like Madhuri Dixit Nene and also happened to see the film presented by Arati who was invited to deliver a special talk on the film. He appreciated the filmmaker, touting her as one of India's best sci-fi filmmakers who shot the entire film on her iPhone. Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal to Return for Season 2 of Audio Series ‘Virus 2062’.

Chuffed with Tim's response, Ali, who stars in the film, said, "It was nice to finally show the movie to Tim Cook. Since the whole movie has been shot with Apple products, getting these kinds of compliments from the Apple CEO is quite encouraging". He mentioned, "Since it's a sci-fi movie, most of the shots were done with a green background, but it was Arati's vision that made this movie what it is today. I hope we continue making more such movies which represent India". Kandahar Trailer: Spot Ali Fazal and Elnaaz Norouzi in New Action-Packed Promo of Gerard Butler’s Thriller (Watch Video).

Ali Fazal Happy With Tim Cook's Response

"The Astronaut and His Parrot” is a story of hope and connection. Today, I met one of India's best sci-fi filmmakers @AratiKadav, who created this beautiful award-winning short film using only her iPhone and MacBook Pro. pic.twitter.com/QzxCh3tMqc — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 21, 2023

Arati is the same director who made the wholesome sci-fi streaming film Cargo which starred Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. The Astronaut and His Parrot is about a space explorer who, due to an accident, has been adrift in the void with a low supply of oxygen. In his final moments in space, he tries to desperately send messages to his daughter via signals but is received by a gaudy parrot in a fortune teller's stall.

