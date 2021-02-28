Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Sunday to post a pretty picture of herself basking in the sun. In the picture, Alia is smiling away to glory and looks absolutely mesmerising. She captioned the picture as, 'sunshine'. There is also a tiny cartoon cat made on her hand in the picture. Reacting to her picture, her mother, Soni Razdan wrote, "Hello sunshine", while actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap posted a heart emoji. Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Is the Queen of Kamathipura but Will She Be Able to Rule the Audience? (Watch Video).

Well, it seems like Alia has all the reasons to be happy. The teaser of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi released recently and she received a lot of praise for the same. Not only her fans but even others from the film fraternity like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra took to social media to applaud the actress' performance. The film is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Alia Bhatt Looks Impressive As the 'Godmother' of Kamathipura (Watch Video),

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below:

The story of the film revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, who is a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai and is slated to hit screens on July 30.

