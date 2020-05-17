Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Pretty New Hair Cut, Thanks Her 'Multi-Talented Loved One!' (View Pic)

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 pandemic has got Bollywood stars to stay indoors like never before. What seems like a never-ending quarantine, it has got the stars be self-reliant for a while. Be it the household chores or taking care of their make-up and look; everything is being handled by themselves. Now, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to show how she bettered herself in her 60 days of quarantine with this amazing picture. Brahmastra: Here’s What Ayan Mukerji Did to Avoid Footages of Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Starrer from Being Leaked.

In the snap, we see her in a work-out outfit consisting a neon tank top paired with black tights and sneakers. However, what's new is her haircut! She chopped her hair at home amid the lockdown and also kept her health in check. Of course, she looks pretty as ever in this new look. Alia Bhatt Makes a New Friend During Lockdown and We Welcome the Newest Potterhead to the Club.

In the lengthy caption, she wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’ll.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." Check out the picture below.

Alia Bhatt Gives Fitness & Style Goals

Indeed the stars are learning to stay sane in the lockdown period with new innovative ways. We won't be surprised to find more tinsel town stars following this trend soon. Stay tuned for more updates.