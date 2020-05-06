Brahmastra: Here’s What Ayan Mukerji Did to Avoid Footages of Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Starrer from Being Leaked

Brahmastra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We have often seen how pictures and videos from the sets of a film gets leaked online. This not only puts the efforts of the filmmaker, actors and other team members’ in vain, but it also disrupts the experience of a movie fanatic. It is painful for the makers of a film to see any footages of their film getting leaked online. In order to avoid any kind of leak, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has sent a large portion of footage to a London-based studio to handle the special effects. Brahmastra Song LEAKED! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Groove On This Melodious Peppy Track (View Pics and Videos).

It has been over two years since Brahmastra is in the making and after several delays it is slated to hit the screens on December 4. The film’s final 20-day schedule was affected owing to coronavirus lockdown, but that hasn’t stopped Ayan Mukerji to get the special effects work completed. As per a report in Mid-Day, the director has sent a large portion of the film’s footage to London and wants only a core team of experts to work on its special effects.

The source was quoted as saying, “A large portion of the footage has been sent to the London team so that it can begin working on the visual effects in this period. Aware that outsourcing the job and sharing the content can increase the risk of the film being leaked, Ayan wanted only a core team of experts working on it. The director handpicked a five-member team who are the only people in possession of the footage.” Brahmastra: This LEAKED Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Twinning in Black, Performing a Dangerous Stunt Should Not Be Missed!

The fantasy drama Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. This film is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.