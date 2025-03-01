Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the joyous news of their pregnancy on social media on June 27, 2022. Throughout the actress' pregnancy, she joyfully posed for the paparazzi on various occasions, making them feel involved in their journey. However, after their little bundle of joy, daughter Raha Kapoor was born, the couple requested privacy and urged fans not to share the images of their baby girl. Paps respected their request until Christmas 2023 when the proud parents publicly introduced Raha for the first time. The little one is often seen greeting paps with flying kisses and waving her hand. However, in a surprising move, Alia Bhatt has suddenly deleted all photos of Raha's face from her Instagram handle, leaving fans confused. Raha Kapoor Face Revealed: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Finally Reveal Their Baby Girl’s Face to the World (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Removes Raha Kapoor’s Photos From Instagram

According to the latest buzz on the internet, Alia Bhatt has suddenly removed all pictures of her daughter Raha Kapoor from her Instagram account. On Saturday (March 1), fans and followers of the actress noticed that the Love and War actress specifically deleted those photos of Raha where her face was visible. A discussion regarding the same sparked on Reddit. Rumours say that Alia and Ranbir might have recently requested paps to stop clicking their 2-year-old daughter altogether.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

All Face-Revealing Photos of Raha Kapoor Deleted From Alia Bhatt’s IG?

Reddit Post Screenshot

Netizens React to Alia Bhatt’s Recent Move

Netizens came out in support of Alia Bhatt and applauded the actress' decision under the now deleted post on Reddit. One user wrote, "Maybe Alia took the decision after what happened at Kareena’s house which many people attribute to them allowing their kids to be papped all the time. This is a Good decision by the parents." Another fan wrote, "She is upset about the video in which the magician placed the rat on Raha, and everyone commented that there was something wrong with the child because her behavior was abnormal." Another netizen said, "Saif-Jeh incident has affected them . They have also informed paps not to click Raha henceforth." Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha Kapoor’s Unbothered Reaction to Magician’s Mouse Trick at Jeh Ali Khan’s Birthday Will Leave You in Splits! (Watch Video).

If the rumors are true, we'll definitely miss baby Raha Kapoor's adorable "not impressed" expressions that often go viral on social media.

