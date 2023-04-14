Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is celebrating one year of marital bliss with actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday. To mark the occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram to share a few throwback pictures of her with Ranbir with the caption "Happy Day". As soon as she shared the pictures, her friends from the industry took to the comments section to wish the actress. Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy 1st." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to the pictures with heart emojis, while Brahmastra co-actor Mouni Roy wrote, "Happy first you both". On Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s First Wedding Anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Extends Sweetest Wishes to ‘Raha’s Mummy and Daddy’ on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor First Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Actress Bipasha Basu, who recently welcomed a baby girl, said, "Happy anniversary to both you cuties." Alia and Ranbir tied the nuptial knot on April 13, 2022 at Ranbir's 'Vastu' residence in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The two fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra and materialised their union in an intimate ceremony. In November 2022, Ranbir and Alia became parents to their daughter Raha.

