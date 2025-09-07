Aside from being a celebrated actress, Alia Bhatt is also a constant inspiration for the fashion mongers. The Highway actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a video depicting all the behind-the-scenes fun during her latest photoshoot. ‘They Need To Heal and Rebuild’: Alia Bhatt Sends Prayers to Those Affected by Punjab Floods.

Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Video on Instagram – See Post

The video opened with Alia asking her hairstylist about his plans for her hair. "This island girl, who is always surfing, always on the beach by the sun. You have nice, thick hair, but it all got ruined because you are always on the beach." To this, Alia says, "So ruined Island girl." Next, she inquiries about the idea for her makeup, and her makeup artist replies with a quick wit saying: "unruin the island". Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Alia Bhatt Enjoys Ukadiche Modak, Dazzles in Traditional Outfit at Ganpati Celebrations With Neetu Kapoor (View Pics)

Alia Bhatt Wows Fans With Poses

This is followed by some smouldering poses of the Jigra actress during the photoshoot. Alia captioned the post, "Island glam and team jam", along with a flower emoticon. Reacting to this, one of the Insta users wrote: "You've been experimenting with hair looks lately which BTW I'm LOVING keep doing that!" Another comment read, "One of your best looks. We love seeing you trying new things... you looked great in this. "The third one penned, "Oh to see you in a movie with these aesthetic."

Alia Bhatt Pays Tribute to Late Father-in-Law Rishi Kapoor

On Thursday, Alia remembered her late father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor, on his birth anniversary. Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, Alia reposted a video from her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor's post. The throwback video was from the show, Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor, where Rishi Ji shared anecdotes from his professional life, along with industry stories. Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Alia Bhatt Shares Throwback Video of Her Late Father-in-Law, Says ‘Miss You’.

Alia Bhatt Remembers Rishi Kapoor

The clip featured brother Randhir, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, sister Reema, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, and veteran actor Jeetendra as the guests. Alia wrote on the video, “Always and forever. Miss you, happy birthday”. Work-wise, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War.

