Alia Bhatt used the lockdown really well. When she spoke to Rajeev Masand through video conferencing, she mentioned that she was taking some scriptwriting classes. Later, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor gave her a neat haircut, and then she moved to read one of the best books in the history of literature, the Harry Potter series. She posted about reading the first book, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone back in April. Today she used an HP reference to make a statement, we believed. It says never let muggles get you down. From Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush to Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in RRR: Looking at Bollywood Actors Who Will Be Seen in Regional Releases!

Well, we believe this message is directed at all her haters who went on a rampage on social media calling her a 'nepo kid' post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. They created a lot of negativity on social media which led to many celebrities to stay away from the platforms. If our hunch is right, we think Alia couldn't have chosen a better ref to make a point.

Alia Bhatt Insta Story

Alia was also invited to the Wizarding World's, the official handle for Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter At Home event this year during the worldwide lockdown.

Well, Alia's message is loud and clear. We hope it reached where it is supposed to.

