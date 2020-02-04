Amala Paul To Make A Digital Debut With Tahir Raj Bhasin In A 70s Love Story Set In Bollywood

Photo Credit: Twitter

Amala Paul has been in the news for a few days for reasons not related to movies. So at a time like this, this news update comes as a breath of fresh air. Amala Paul is a part of Vishesh Films' web series for Jio Studios which will tell the tale of a 70s love story set in Bollywood. The cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and is directed by Pushpdeep Bharadwaj. There were reports that Amala's character will be based on Parveen Babi. We all are aware of Mahesh Bhatt's obsession with the yesteryear actress who had a tragic death, although there's no official confirmation. Aadai Hindi Remake: Will Kangana Ranaut Reprise Amala Paul’s Role?

Amala had confirmed about her new Bollywood project during a media interaction and also mentioned that it will be one of her most ambitious roles. Her tweet about it makes it evident that she is really kicked about this project.

And we roll! Excited to be a part of this journey with the perfect recipe for a dramatic love story set during the 70s Bollywood,what more could have I asked for my Bollywood & digital debut @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri @MaheshNBhatt @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/kIEmEt68U8 — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) February 4, 2020

Amala's last release was Aadai last year and she has Adho Andha Paravai Pola coming up on February 14. Apart from that, she is also part of Netflix's Lust Stories to be made in Telugu. It marks the streamer's entry into the Telugu market.