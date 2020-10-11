Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 today and the veteran actor gives his 100% when it comes to work even at this tender age. Bollywood's megastar is busy shooting for KBC 12 and the star host is dedicated to the Sony TV show as he is right now committed shooting hours and hours for it. The actor recently got recovered from the novel coronavirus and his spirit and dedication of not stopping inspire millions and millions of Indians. Well, at 78 Big B has so many projects lined up, even more than the rest of the A-list actors out there. Films that the audiences are eagerly waiting for and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie list got even bigger after we came to know that the Badla actor is going to be the part of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's big-budget film. Amitabh Bachchan in Prabhas 21! From Amrithadhare to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, List of South Films The Legendary Actor Has Worked In Before

Mr Bachchan has several accolades won in his career so far, this includes four National Film Awards as Best Actor, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award as lifetime achievement award and many awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies. He has won fifteen Filmfare Awards and is the most nominated performer in any major acting category at Filmfare, with 41 nominations overall. On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, let's take a look at every upcoming movie of the veteran actor.

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing a motivational football coach in Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule's film Jhund. The film is currently under legal trouble as The Telangana High Court has put a stay on the movie the after filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar claims to have exclusive rights for the movie. It will be interesting to see whether it will release in theatres or OTT platform after the legal hassle is over.

Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi (Photo Credits: Facebook, Instagram)

Rumi Jaffery directed Chehre marks the first-ever collaboration of Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. After Pink and Badla, Big B is all set to play a lawyer once again. Whereas Emraan Hashmi will be seen as a business tycoon. It also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor in a major role.

Brahmastra

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Unseen Pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji as Brahmastra Wraps Up (Photo Credits: Big B Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan is a part of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra which is a trilogy announced by the filmmaker. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the star-studded film also stars Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles. Ranbir, Alia and Big B were spotted dubbing for Brahmastra last month and after several delays, the film's release date is unknown.

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter/Madras Talkies)

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer big-budget movie Ponniyin Selvan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film has an ensemble cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Mohan Babu among others. The film shoot is halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the makers have reportedly planned to release it by the end of 2021.

Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Untitled Film

Prabhas with Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Amitabh Bachchan recently boarded Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' untitled movie. Informing about the news through a teaser, the makers of this untitled film wrote on social media “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!” Set in the backdrop of third world war, Nag Ashwin directorial is a multilingual film is currently under pre-production works and is expected to go on floors anytime soon.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Amitabh Bachchan and SJ Suryah in Tera Yaar Hoon Main. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan began filming for his first Hindi-Tamil bilingual in April 2019 in Filmcity. The film is titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main and also stars SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan of Baahubali fame.No release date is yet announced by the makers.

We wish Bollywood Star good health and prosperity and let’s take a moment to remember the great movies we’ve are lucky to witness as an audience and are waiting for many more to come. Happy Birthday, Mr Bachchan!

