Amitabh Bachchan Pays Respects To Late Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Sr, Condoles The Death of 'Champion' and 'Indian Pride' (View Tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan, Balbir Singh Sr (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Legendary Hockey Player Late Balbir Singh Sr, who put India on the map as one of the countries with a solid Hockey team, passed away on May 25, 2020, in Mohali. He was 95 at the time of his passing and was reportedly being treated for bronchial pneumonia, had developed a blood clot in his brain and was in a semi-comatose state since the past few days. Balbir Singh Sr was cremated with complete state honours by the Punjab Police at the Sector 25 electric crematorium in Chandigarh on May 25, 2020. Balbir Singh Sr, Hockey Legend and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medallist, Passes Away at the Age of 95.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan condoled the actor's death in a tweet, where he referred to the Hockey legend as India's Pride and recalled how tales of Balbir Singh Sr's victories and accomplishments were the talk of the town since Big B's school days. Balbir Singh Sr Passes Away: A Look at Journey of One of India’s Brightest Hockey Players.

Check Out Amitabh's Tweet Below:

T 3543 - Legend Balbir Singh sr .. passes away .. his talent and his accomplishments on the Hockey field were legendary talk in my School days right from 1948 onwards .. what a champion .. condolences prayers .. Indian Pride ..🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1Yqm0wUsU2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

Balbir Singh Sr, is also known as one of the 'greatest hockey players of all times' in the history of the sport. He was also the first sports personality to eve be honoured with the Padma Shri Award, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, in 1957. He is also heralded as the modern-day Dhyanchand, having captained India to its hat-trick gold medals at the Olympics in 1948, 1952 and 1956. May the legend's soul rest in peace.