Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif have not only come together in films, but the two have also shared screen space for a popular jewellry brand. Earlier this year we saw pictures and videos of Big B with Jaya Bachchan, Katrina and other popular superstars of South Cinema. They all had teamed up to shoot for an advert that was reportedly for Kalyan Jewellers. BTS videos and pictures from the advert shoot were all over the internet. Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback pic with Katrina Kaif and this photo seems to be from the same advert. Fans are not only mesmerised seeing the picture, but they are bowled over the caption used by the veteran actor. Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's New Picture from an Ad Shoot Should Make Karan Johar Plan another 'Shava Shava' Song.

When the pictures from the advert shoot had hit the internet, in one of them, we saw Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan holding Katrina Kaif’s hands, who is dressed in a bridal avatar, and walking her to the mandap. Well, it was reel wedding shot but it was a beautiful one. The pic shared by Big B shows the duo in the same outfit. The caption shared by Big B means that he did not search for this pic, but found it while he was flipping through the pages. Referring Kat as ‘Devi Ji’ the actor further says that she is looking beautiful in jewels. Take a look at the pic and the caption below:

Amitabh Bachchan And Katrina Kaif

The Pic From The Advert Shoot

Fans were all hearts for this picture. Some of them dropped emoji of heart and smiles on the comment section. Some wrote, ‘Ñiçè sir’, ‘caption n aap dono superb sirji’, ‘Kya baat h’, and so on. So what do you have to say about this pic of Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

