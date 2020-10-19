Actress Amrita Rao has always been secretive about her personal life. In fact, right from her relationship with RJ Anmol to her marriage and even her pregnancy, everything about the lady has had to be either discovered or divulged by the lady herself. And now that the news of Amrita and Anmol expecting their first baby is out, the Main Hoon Na actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the soon-to-be-family of 3. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol To Welcome Their First Baby! Main Hoon Na Actress Spotted Flaunting Baby Bump In Style! (View Pic).

She captioned her post, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon 😃... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...

... Thank you universe 💫 And thank you ALL Keep blessing 😌🙏...

#2020baby #2020mom #2020parents" Mom-To-Be Amrita Rao Spills Beans On How She Is Dealing With The Pregnancy Phase.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Amrita and Anmol dated for seven years before tying the knot on May 15, 2016. Talking about how her pregnancy has been coming along, Amrita revealed, "Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagvad Gita to baby and me every night. Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings, I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it."

