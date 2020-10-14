Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are all set to welcome their first child! The news broke on Tuesday after the actress was spotted with her husband at a clinic, flaunting her baby bump. Even though both have not announced it on social media, the Main Hoon Na star confirmed this in her chat with media and also describer her pregnancy phase. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol To Welcome Their First Baby! Main Hoon Na Actress Spotted Flaunting Baby Bump In Style! (View Pic).

In her interaction with Mumbai Mirror, she happily divulged the details of embracing motherhood. Confirming the news, she said, "It’s like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do." She also added that they did not decide that 2020 would be the year to a start a family as 'things just happen.'

She also revealed how RJ Anmol is dedicating his time to the mother and baby. The soon-to-be dad is working from home and is enjoying this phase. “Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagvad Gita to baby and me every night." Speaking of those special pregnancy cravings, she added, "Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings, I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it." It is indeed hearty to see the beautiful actress taking one day at a time and living in the moment during this delicate phase of her life.

