Ananya Panday, on Monday, took a walk down memory lane as she shared a nostalgic glimpse from her childhood featuring the legendary actress, Rekha. Taking to her Instagram, the Student Of the Year 2 actress shared a series of her photos with the veteran star. Reflecting on how their relationship has evolved over the years, Ananya expressed deep admiration and affection for Rekha. Sharing their photos, Ananya wrote, “For Re aunty swipe to see how nothing has changed Umrao Jaan in theatres.” ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Release Premiere: Rekha Recreates Iconic Look; Aamir Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini Attend Star-Studded Event (Watch Videos)

Ananya Panday Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

The post featured a mix of present-day and childhood moments, including a recent photo from the Umrao Jaan re-release event where Ananya is seen with Rekha, as well as precious throwback images from her early years. In one photo, little Ananya poses beside a portrait of Rekha, while another touching image shows the veteran star lovingly holding toddler Ananya in her arms. The post also features a series of stylish pictures of Ananya Panday dressed in an elegant white outfit, perfectly complementing the grace of the Umrao Jaan re-release event. Alia Bhatt Recreates Rekha’s Iconic ‘Silsila’ Look at Umrao Jaan Screening, Wins Hearts With Classic Saree Style (Watch Video)

Alia Bhatt Shares Sweet Post for Rekha – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt shared a sweet post for Rekha, saying, “There never was, is, or will ever be another like you.” The Raazi star, who attended the re-release event of Umrao Jaan, wrote, “An ode to a living legend… there never, was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa.” Alia shared a series of photos and videos from the event. In one heartwarming moment, she was seen posing with the iconic Rekha, who affectionately leaned on her as they smiled for the camera. Rekha Says ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Release Is Like ‘Old Love Letter Being Opened by New Generation’, Actress ‘Lives and Breathes’ Film Even Now.

‘Umrao Jaan’ Returns to Theatres in 4K Resolution

On June 2, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali announced that his iconic film Umrao Jaan has been meticulously restored in stunning 4K resolution. The national award-winning film returned to cinemas on June 27, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).