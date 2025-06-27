It was a moment straight out of a fan's dream -- and Alia Bhatt was living it. The actress turned heads at the special screening of Umrao Jaan, dressed in a gorgeous saree inspired by one of Rekha's most iconic looks from the 1981 film Silsila. Dressed in a light pink saree, Alia's look was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

The soft pink saree, worn with feather earrings and minimal makeup, was clearly inspired by Rekha's graceful appearance in Silsila, where she played the character of Chandni. Alia left her hair open and completed the look with dewy makeup, winning praise for her elegant and classic style. Is Alia Bhatt Now Alia Kapoor? Netizens REACT As Actress’ Cannes 2025 YouTube Vlog Gives Major Hint About Possible Name Change Following Marriage With Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt Recreates Saree Look From ‘Silsila’ – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The Raazi actress smiled and posed for photographers at the event, where she joined others in celebrating Umrao Jaan, another cult classic starring Rekha. Stylist Rhea Kapoor also shared photos of Rekha's original look in her Instagram stories, confirming the inspiration behind Alia's outfit. Fashion page Diet Sabya praised the styling on Instagram, writing, "Rekha ma in Silsila has given us fashion and heartbreak refs for ages. Eons. Centuries. And the only way to pay homage is to do it correctly or not do it at all... Reference done correct. Modern. Styled by @rheakapoor." ‘Alpha’: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Begin Prep for Grand Dance Number in YRF’s Spy Universe Film – Details of the Stunning Song.

Fashion Page Diet Sabya Praises the Styling on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

Silsila, directed by Yash Chopra, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha. Over the years, the film's songs and Rekha's look have become timeless. Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the restored version of Umrao Jaan, which will hit theatres on Friday. The 1981 film was restored by the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India. On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Love and War and the YRF action film Alpha.