Ananya Panday sure loves wearing her motto on her phone. A set of pictures she posted on Friday has the actress checking out her phone that has a back cover with the pop philosophy: "It's never a bad idea to be kind". In Instagram images, Ananya wears a face pack and clicks a selfie. She repeated the mantra on the back of her phone in her caption with some modification. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's Film Ropes In Hollywood Stunt Choreographer Andy Long.

"It's never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself)," she wrote, underlining the self-beauty care and flashing a slight pout in one of the frames. Her caption was accompanied by a spook and heart emojis. Ananya will next be seen in the film Liger opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to release on September 9. Ananya Pandey Brings Back Denim on Denim With Her New Cosmopolitan Cover.

Check Out Ananya Pandey's Instagram Post Below:

She also stars in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

